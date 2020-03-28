Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $66,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 258,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

