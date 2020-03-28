Distil (LON:DIS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.50

News stories about Distil (LON:DIS) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a coverage optimism score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LON DIS opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday. Distil has a 1 year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.20 ($0.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 9.35.

Distil Company Profile

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

