Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,469,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 27th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,306,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.46 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.