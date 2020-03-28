DMarket (DMT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $279,140.00

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $279,140.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.02510147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00195188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00041979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

