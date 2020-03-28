DogeCash (DOGEC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $114.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. DogeCash has a market cap of $10,540.63 and $114.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00342602 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00388792 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

