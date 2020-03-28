Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $220.97 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and Bitsane. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $220.97 million and approximately $170.48 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00605421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016254 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,916,370,161 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Instant Bitex, Cryptohub, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Exrates, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit, Bleutrade, BTC Trade UA, Mercatox, Bits Blockchain, Coindeal, Bittylicious, Coinsquare, Graviex, Novaexchange, FreiExchange, Robinhood, OpenLedger DEX, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, SouthXchange, CoinEx, QBTC, Fatbtc, Tux Exchange, Tidex, BtcTrade.im, BitFlip, Bittrex, Ovis, Indodax, Livecoin, CoinFalcon, C-CEX, Bitsane, Upbit, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Crex24, Bitbns, Exmo, BX Thailand, Coinbe, Koineks, Cryptomate, cfinex, C-Patex, BCEX, Sistemkoin, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

