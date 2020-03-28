Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Up 38.6% in March

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 903,500 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the February 27th total of 652,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.