Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fearnley Fonds cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 488,567 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth $1,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 654,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.