Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 27th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 815,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LPG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 702,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,623. The company has a market capitalization of $456.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 6,595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 649,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 488,567 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 304.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 482,560 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 142,727 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

