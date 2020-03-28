Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,057,100 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 27th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $52.46. 359,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,775. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DORM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King raised shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

