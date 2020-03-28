Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,467 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dover by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

