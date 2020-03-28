Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.43 ($62.13).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €94.20 ($109.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.93. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 1-year high of €97.40 ($113.26). The company has a market cap of $715.92 million and a P/E ratio of 67.09.

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

