DraftCoin Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $18,939.93 and $4.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

