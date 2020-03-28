Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $8,093.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.02522093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00195533 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.