Dragon Option Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, BigONE and ABCC. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $4,657.26 and approximately $6,087.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.02490706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,929,037 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bancor Network, Hoo and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.