Dragonchain Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $42,896.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, CoinExchange and Allcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.02526945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194325 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX, Gate.io, Tidex, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Fatbtc and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

