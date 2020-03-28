DreamTeam Token Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million (DREAM)

DreamTeam Token (CURRENCY:DREAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One DreamTeam Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna and Liquid. During the last week, DreamTeam Token has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. DreamTeam Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $3,865.00 worth of DreamTeam Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.04934443 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

DreamTeam Token Token Profile

DREAM is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. DreamTeam Token’s total supply is 55,191,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,450,496 tokens. The official website for DreamTeam Token is token.dreamteam.gg. DreamTeam Token’s official Twitter account is @DREAM_Ecosystem. The Reddit community for DreamTeam Token is /r/dreamteamgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DreamTeam Token Token Trading

DreamTeam Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamTeam Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DreamTeam Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DreamTeam Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

