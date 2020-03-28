DREP (DREP) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One DREP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $171,405.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02522971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00194507 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042355 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

