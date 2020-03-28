DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $217,584.72 and $164.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019419 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013037 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00023704 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

