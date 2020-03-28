Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.07 Million

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) to announce $220.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.04 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $209.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $895.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.93 million to $902.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $938.23 million, with estimates ranging from $924.75 million to $951.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $3,483,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

