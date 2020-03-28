Dynamite Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $147,634.64 and $115,793.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 193.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00046047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000987 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 848,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,548 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

