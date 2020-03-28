e-Gulden Trading 33.5% Lower This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $2,514.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00623742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000629 BTC.

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,944,383 coins and its circulating supply is 17,122,017 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

