Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

