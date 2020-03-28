EagleX Reaches Market Cap of $4,451.19 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $4,451.19 and $92.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02506749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194121 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

