eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,250,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 27th total of 55,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

EBAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,172,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,019,252. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

