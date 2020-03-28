EBCoin (EBC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $370,319.75 and approximately $38,619.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.02525045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194878 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

