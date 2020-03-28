eBoost Market Capitalization Reaches $218,163.24 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. eBoost has a market capitalization of $218,163.24 and $8.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 69.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00619502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.