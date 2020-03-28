EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Hits $400,785.28

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $400,785.28 and $27,923.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.59 or 0.04941936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00066483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003603 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.