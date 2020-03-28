Eden Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $465,660.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Eden has a market cap of $675,118.51 and approximately $465,660.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.02519521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00194242 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

