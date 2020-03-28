Edge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,923.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Edge has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $57,923.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.04826731 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,117,157 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC, FCoin, Ethfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.