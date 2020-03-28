EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $28,792.54 and $25.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

