Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,512,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 210,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $817,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $198.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average is $225.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

