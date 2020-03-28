eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 27th total of 213,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in eGain by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. 171,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,435. eGain has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $219.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.