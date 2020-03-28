ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.02498822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00193807 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00042663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.