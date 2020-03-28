Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will report $732.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.60 million to $738.40 million. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $731.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,193,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,437 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $116,826,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.