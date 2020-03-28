Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,220 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.04% of Elastic worth $106,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Elastic by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of -0.55. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 341,325 shares in the company, valued at $23,042,850.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

