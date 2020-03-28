Elastos (ELA) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00018909 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, BCEX, Huobi and Bit-Z. Elastos has a total market cap of $21.45 million and $2.36 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.02534680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00195186 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,049,788 coins and its circulating supply is 18,228,926 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bit-Z, LBank, BCEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

