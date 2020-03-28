Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 27th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on ESLT. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,347,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,159,000 after purchasing an additional 954,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,305. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

