Electra 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,503.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $6,503.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,530,647,616 coins and its circulating supply is 28,663,491,063 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, CoinBene and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

