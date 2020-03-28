Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TSE:EFN opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.40. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.17.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

