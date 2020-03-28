Elrond (ERD) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.89 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02508409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194144 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.