Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $164,323.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Elysian has a total market cap of $37,865.02 and approximately $164,323.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.02490706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

