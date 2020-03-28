Elysium (ELS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00618583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

