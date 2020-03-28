eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 428,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 27th total of 492,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $0.21 on Friday. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

