EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 27th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 673.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,405 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in EMCORE by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on EMKR. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.
Shares of EMKR stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. EMCORE has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.38.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.
