Emerald Crypto Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $87,545.46 and $5.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

