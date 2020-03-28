Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Emerald Expositions Events posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of EEX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. 625,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,045. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,548 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter worth $2,715,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 512,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 249,090 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 181,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter worth $798,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

