Emercoin Hits One Day Volume of $4,053.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Crex24. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $4,053.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040363 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,377,803 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, Tux Exchange, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Crex24, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

