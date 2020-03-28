Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.01046988 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Coinall, CoinBene, IDEX, Coinsuper, Bittrex, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.