Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,326,900 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the February 27th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,188,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:EIGI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 732,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $299.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $60,205.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,087,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,700. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the third quarter worth about $6,613,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

